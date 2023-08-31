The BMW M2 Sets Impressive Lap Records at the Nurburgring

The Nurburgring is renowned as the ultimate test of a car’s performance. Its challenging Nordschleife section, known as “The Green Hell,” pushes a vehicle’s speed, handling, and braking capabilities to their limits. Achieving a sub-eight-minute lap time at this track puts a car in an elite group. The latest BMW M2, driven by Jorg Weidinger, accomplished this feat with a staggering time of 7 minutes 38.71 seconds.

To put this achievement into perspective, the previous M2 Competition model completed the lap in 7 minutes 52.36 seconds, over 13 seconds slower than the new M2. The 2023 M2 produces 460 horsepower compared to the M2 Competition’s 410 horsepower. It also boasts improved acceleration, going from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 177 mph.

However, setting faster lap times is not just about having a faster car. BMW invested significant effort into preparing for the record attempt, including booking the Nurburgring and coordinating the vehicles. Transportation of the support team, along with the necessary gear, tools, and tires, was also meticulously organized. Weather posed an additional challenge, as it can be unpredictable and affect lap times.

During practice runs, Weidinger and his team encountered difficulties due to the weather, preventing them from completing a timed lap. Weidinger, a development engineer for the M2 and an experienced record driver, relied on a seven-person team to prepare the car and analyze performance data.

What makes this record run even more impressive is that the BMW M team chose not to make any modifications to the M2. Their goal is to set records using entirely stock cars. This means that any special features, such as carbon fiber body panels or track tires, must also be available to customers who purchase these vehicles, ensuring authenticity and fairness.

In conclusion, the BMW M2’s remarkable performance at the Nurburgring demonstrates the car’s exceptional capabilities and the meticulous preparation by the BMW M team. By setting lap records with stock vehicles, BMW upholds their commitment to providing customers with the same high-performance potential enjoyed during record-setting runs.

