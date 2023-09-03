Teaching AI to Beat Super Mario World on TikTok

On TikTok, amongst the countless “get ready with me” videos and popular memes, a small group of AI robots are taking on the challenge of beating Super Mario World. One of these robots, named Rupert, has been live streaming its attempts to conquer the game, and it has just achieved a significant milestone by beating level 2.

Rupert utilizes a machine learning algorithm that simulates natural selection through neural networks. The AI learns from its mistakes by constantly replaying the game and making the same moves that led to its demise before. However, if you observe closely, you’ll notice that Rupert’s gameplay evolves and improves over time.

The objective of Rupert is simple: reach the end of the level. It has the ability to observe the screen and knows which buttons to press. However, unlike a human player, it does not possess assumptions about avoiding enemies or hazards. Instead, Rupert relies solely on positive and negative feedback. It tries various strategies at random, learns from its successes and failures, and gradually refines its decision-making process.

Rupert operates on the principles of evolution, with different strategies classified as “species” that last for a few runs. At the end of each generation, the AI consolidates its learnings into a new generation, focusing on the strategies that have proven successful. This process allows for the development of increasingly sophisticated and complex decision-making capabilities.

Although progress can be slow, Rupert managed to beat level one in just 57 generations, earning praise and celebration from viewers. Another AI Mario player named George is also participating in the challenge. Both Rupert and George are using an open-source program called MarI/O, developed by coder and live-streamer Seth Hendrickson.

While MarI/O is a simplistic system compared to more advanced AI models, it offers valuable insights into how AI functions. These AI tools learn through trial and error, with humans designing systems to evaluate their attempts. As iterations progress, the AI’s performance improves. This understanding can be extrapolated to more complex AI systems, such as chatbots.

Although Rupert still faces challenges as the game progresses, efforts are being made to improve its abilities to navigate vertical structures. The AI’s journey to conquer Super Mario World provides a fascinating glimpse into the potential of AI technology and its ability to learn and adapt in real-time.

Sources: Twitter, TikTok, SethBling YouTube Channel.