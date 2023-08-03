The Rimac Nevera Takes on Buggati Chiron SuperSport and Tesla Model S Plaid in Drag Race

In a thrilling drag race, the 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera, the legendary Buggati Chiron SuperSport, and the blistering Tesla Model S Plaid go head-to-head, showcasing the fastest production cars in action.

Rimac Automobili, founded in 2009, has established itself as a leader in creating powerful electric hypercars. The company takes pride in designing, engineering, and manufacturing its hypercars in-house. The brain behind the brand, Mate Rimac, was inspired to build his own electric powertrain after his combustion engine BMW E30 broke down during a race.

Rimac’s journey began with the introduction of their first electric vehicle, the Concept_One, in 2016. This vehicle quickly gained recognition as one of the world’s fastest production cars. Building on this success, Rimac introduced the Concept-Two in 2018, which later evolved into the Nevera hypercar.

Earlier this year, the all-electric Rimac Nevera dominated the performance world by breaking 23 records in just one day. It achieved the fastest top speed for a production electric car and set records for 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, 0-120 mph, 1/4 mile time, 0-200 mph, standing mile, and more.

To test the Nevera against the Buggati Chiron SuperSport, known as the fastest combustion engine car, and Tesla’s Model S Plaid, the quickest electric production car, the Triple F Collection arranged a thrilling drag race showdown. The race showcased the capabilities of these exceptional vehicles and their power.

The Rimac Nevera is equipped with four independent carbon-sleeve electric motors, four independent inverters and gearboxes, and a software-controlled torque vectoring front-wheel drive. The rear motors deliver 612 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque each, while the front motors provide 307 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined power of 1,914 hp. The Nevera boasts a 120 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 300 miles.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, known for its incredible speed, features three electric motors, with two in the back, generating a massive 1,020 hp from its all-wheel drive system, allowing it to achieve 0-60 mph in under two seconds.

The Buggati Chiron SuperSport, renowned as one of the world’s fastest production cars, delivers over 1,500 hp, enabling it to reach 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

The drag race video showcases these three powerhouses in action, revealing which car comes out on top.