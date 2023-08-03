The Rimac Nevera Takes on the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and Tesla Model S Plaid in a Drag Race

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see the fastest production cars face off head-to-head? In a thrilling drag race, the 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera takes on the legendary Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and the blistering Tesla Model S Plaid.

Rimac Automobili, founded in 2009, is known for creating the most powerful electric hypercars. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures its hypercars in-house. The founder and CEO, Mate Rimac, was inspired to build his own electric powertrain after his combustion engine BMW E30 failed during a race. This led to the creation of Rimac’s first EV, the Concept_One, which was already one of the world’s fastest production vehicles when it was introduced in 2016. Building upon this success, Rimac developed the Concept-Two, which eventually became the Nevera hypercar.

The all-electric Nevera hypercar broke 23 performance records in one day, including the fastest top speed of a production electric car and the quickest acceleration times. It achieved 0-60 mph in just 1.74 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.23 seconds, and 0-120 mph in 4.19 seconds, among other impressive feats.

In a drag race organized by The Triple F Collection, the Nevera goes head-to-head with the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and Tesla Model S Plaid. The Nevera is powered by four independent electric motors, providing a total of 1,914 hp. It features software-controlled torque vectoring and has a range of 300 miles with its 120 kWh battery pack.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, powered by three electric motors and an AWD system, delivers 1,020 hp and achieves 0-60 mph in under two seconds. The Bugatti Chiron SuperSport, one of the fastest production cars in the world, offers over 1,500 hp and reaches 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

To find out which car came out on top, watch the exciting drag race in the embedded video above. Experience the sheer power and speed of these remarkable vehicles as they compete for the title of the fastest production car.