Warzone Players Believe Aim Assist Has Been Nerfed in Season 5 Update

Aim assist in Call of Duty has always been a topic of debate, and many players feel that it has been too strong in recent games. With the Season 5 update in Warzone, players are convinced that aim assist has been severely nerfed.

The debate between mouse and keyboard and controller players has been ongoing since crossplay was introduced in Call of Duty. While some argue that mouse and keyboard offer better accuracy, others believe that aim assist is overpowering.

The Season 5 update in Warzone, released on August 2, brought several changes to the game, including new weapons, movement changes, and a reduction in player count. However, one significant change that was not mentioned in the patch notes was a major nerf to rotational aim assist.

Content creator TheTacticalBrit was one of the first to suspect this nerf, noticing a significant difference in aim assist after the update. They also mentioned that it seems to be specific to Warzone, as Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist remains unaffected.

Other Warzone players also took notice of the change and reported it on Reddit. Some claimed that rotational aim assist had completely disappeared, while others noticed differences in the Firing Range. The responses were mixed, with some players not experiencing any difference at all.

At the time of writing, there has been no response from Infinity Ward or Raven Software regarding the aim assist nerfs. It remains unclear whether this change was intentional or an unexpected consequence of the Season 5 update.

If there are any updates from the developers, we will keep you informed. In the meantime, you can also find information about Modern Warfare 3’s reveal in Warzone 2 and the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Season 5 update.