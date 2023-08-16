Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 August 16 Update Patch Notes

An update has been released on August 16 for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 that includes buffs and nerfs to various weapons. This update comes ahead of the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2. The weapon changes are expected to have a significant impact on the meta, especially since the most popular weapon in Warzone Season 5 is receiving a major nerf.

The patch notes for the update focus primarily on weapon balancing. Notable changes include adjustments to recoil control statistics and bug fixes such as addressing issues with accessing the Battle Pass and exploits that allowed players to go prone instantly. The update also includes fixes for issues related to key binds, challenges, melee weapons, and various other gameplay elements.

In Warzone, several Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine Guns, and Sniper Rifles have received changes to their damage multipliers, range, and other statistics. Notably, the TAQ-V Battle Rifle has been subjected to significant nerfs.

Bug fixes have also been implemented for various issues encountered in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. These fixes include addressing problems with entering specified zones, game freezes, Buy Station icons displaying on the Tac Map, getting stuck in vehicles, and issues with idle players and ranked play.

The update patch notes provide an overview of the changes made to the weapons and bug fixes implemented in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. These changes aim to improve gameplay balance in preparation for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 reveal event.