Monday Mishap: The Rookie Mistake

In this week’s edition of Who, Me?, we meet “Fred,” a fresh IT graduate who landed his first real job at a big construction company. With his Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certification in hand, he was eager to impress his bosses during the 90-day probation period.

Fred’s confidence soared after successfully performing a “miraculous” IDE hard drive recovery within his first week on the job. However, his next task proved to be more challenging. The company’s AS/400 midrange box experienced issues with tape backups, which required the expertise of a qualified technician.

Although Fred wasn’t capable of handling the problem himself, his bosses saw it as a learning opportunity. Fred was asked to observe as the technician replaced the faulty drive. The process required shutting down the AS/400, and Fred witnessed the receptionist making an announcement for all users to log off.

Impressed by his growing competence, Fred decided to take matters into his own hands during the second drive replacement. With his boss unavailable, Fred made the critical call to inform everyone to close their work and log off. Unfortunately, he neglected to consider that employees at other sites might still be logged into the mainframe and unaware of the impending shutdown.

Shortly after the server was powered down, Fred received a call from his boss at the distant site, questioning why the AS/400 had been shut down. It dawned on Fred that he had caused hours of lost work for numerous employees. Needless to say, his actions had severe consequences, and the lesson learned was a hard one.

Mishaps like this are not uncommon, as many of us have experienced enthusiastic over-reach leading to job-related blunders. If you have a similar story to share, feel free to email us at Who, Me? We’re here to commiserate and lend a sympathetic ear.

– IDE: Integrated Drive Electronics, a standard for connecting storage devices such as hard drives to a computer.

– AS/400: A midrange computer system developed by IBM.

