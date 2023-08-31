CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Trailer Reveals Extended Footage

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Focus Entertainment has released a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, showcasing 10 minutes of exciting gameplay. The highly anticipated sequel puts players back in the boots of Ultramarine hero Lieutenant Titus as he battles against the Tyranids with the help of his allies, Chairon and Gadriel.

The trailer highlights the intense combat in the game, featuring both melee and ranged combat using weapons such as the bolter and chainsword. As Lieutenant Titus cuts through enemies, the screen gradually turns redder, emphasizing the brutal nature of the battles.

The trailer also briefly shows Lieutenant Titus advancing towards Chaos marines under a purple sky, building anticipation for the game’s storyline. Players are encouraged to sign up for the closed beta, indicating that the release date may be approaching.

Developed by Saber Interactive, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was announced during The Game Awards 2021 showcase. Saber Interactive is well-known for its work on games like the Halo: Combat Evolved remake, World War Z, and the Nintendo Switch port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Pre-orders for the Collector’s edition of the game are now available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. This special edition includes a resin statue of Lieutenant Titus, a Collector’s Case with artwork, a steelbook, The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 book, and access to the game’s Macragge’s Chosen downloadable content (DLC). Console players will receive a physical copy of the game, while PC players will receive a digital code to unlock it on their Steam account.

In other gaming news, Total War: Warhammer 3 has released a new patch alongside the Shadows Of Change DLC, enhancing enemy AI and increasing the difficulty levels in battles.

Sources:
– Focus Entertainment
– Saber Interactive

