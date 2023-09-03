Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Gets Boxed Release

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, the retro-style FPS game, is set to receive a hard copy release. According to a listing on Amazon, the boxed version of the game will be priced at $39.99 USD and is expected to be released on September 5th, 2023.

Initially released on the Nintendo Switch in May of this year, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun garnered positive reviews for its fun and retro-inspired gameplay. It was recommended to fans of first-person shooters who were craving a nostalgic experience. The game also received a quality-of-life update in July.

With the upcoming boxed release, fans of physical copies will have the opportunity to add Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun to their game collection. The boxart, as shown on Amazon, showcases the game’s distinctive retro aesthetic.

As of now, it is unclear whether the boxed version will include any additional content or features compared to the digital release. Nonetheless, for fans of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise or those who enjoy retro-style FPS games, the availability of a physical copy provides an exciting opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the game.

