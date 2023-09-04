Viacom18 Wins BCCI TV and Digital Media Rights for India Matches

Viacom18 has emerged as the winner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) TV and Digital media rights for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years. The rights were acquired for Rs 5966.4 crore for 102 matches in a recently conducted e-auction. Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj expressed his excitement about the opportunity to serve fans with the best of Indian cricket both digitally and on TV.

Viacom18 believes that live sports consumption in India has greatly shifted towards digital platforms, and winning the global digital rights will help further fuel this trend. Additionally, winning the broadcast rights aligns with their strategy of providing quality and affordable content to viewers who are transitioning from linear TV to digital screens. The company acknowledges the responsibility of enhancing viewers’ experience of Indian cricket.

In the e-auction, Viacom18 bid Rs 3101 crore for the digital category and Rs 2862 crore for television rights. The bids by Disney Star and Sony remain unconfirmed. The number of matches is expected to increase from 88 to 102.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated Viacom18 for winning the media rights and expressed his confidence in the continued growth of India cricket in both linear and digital spaces. Viacom18 emerged as the winner against Disney Star and Sony Sports, the other participants in the auction.

With this victory, Viacom18 will be the official broadcaster of India matches on home turf from 2023 to 2028. The previous rights were held by Disney Star, and the BCCI expressed gratitude for their support in making Indian cricket accessible worldwide.

NP Singh, MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, also congratulated BCCI and Viacom18. He stated their commitment to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment and acknowledged their disciplined bid grounded in market forecasts and long-term growth strategy.

According to Karan Taurani from Elara Capital, this acquisition marks Viacom18’s first large-scale sports acquisition for TV. He highlighted that the premium for these media rights is lower compared to the last cycle due to factors such as a lower number of T20 matches, less interest in bilateral matches, and a poor ad environment over the past year. In contrast to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where TV and digital rights were on par per match, the cost per match on digital has surpassed that of TV in this case.

In conclusion, Viacom18’s win of the BCCI TV and Digital media rights for India matches signifies their commitment to providing Indian cricket fans with an enhanced viewing experience through both traditional and digital platforms.

