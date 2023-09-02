Apple May Increase Prices of iPhone 15 Pro Models

According to Citi Research analyst Atif Malik, Apple may raise the prices of its new Pro-level iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pro line, by $100 to $200. This comes as a change from the company’s recent strategy of keeping prices steady for its iPhone releases. The iPhone 14 Pro is currently priced at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Although Apple has not released any official statement regarding its pricing plans for the new models, it is speculated that the increase in price could be attributed to Apple’s own changing costs. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro models may feature titanium edges instead of the stainless-steel edges found on the current models. This change is aimed at making the edges smoother, less prone to fingerprints, and less shiny, as described by Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani.

In addition to the potential price increase and design changes, the iPhone 15 Pro line is expected to come with other improvements. This includes a faster chip for the Pro models and the ability to charge more quickly using a USB-C connector, as opposed to Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable.

Citi Research analyst Atif Malik believes that there will be a strong replacement cycle for iPhone 12 users, who are likely to upgrade on a three-year cycle. Furthermore, the prospect of faster charging using USB-C is expected to generate additional excitement among consumers.

While this price increase may concern consumers facing budget pressures, Malik remains positive about Apple’s performance. He has given Apple’s stock a buy rating with a $240 price target, citing the strong replacement cycle and the anticipation around the upgraded USB-C charging feature as catalysts for potential growth.

Overall, Apple’s pricing strategy for the iPhone 15 Pro line will be closely watched by consumers and investors alike. It remains to be seen how the potential increase in price will impact consumer demand and the overall success of the new models.

