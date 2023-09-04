Price Increase Expected for iPhone 15 Pro Line, According to Citi Research

Citi Research analyst Atif Malik predicts a potential price increase of $100 to $200 for Apple’s new Pro-level iPhones, expected to be unveiled at the upcoming iPhone launch event on September 12th. Apple has previously maintained stable pricing for its iPhones in recent years. The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099. However, the most expensive configuration can reach a hefty $1,599.

Apple has not yet commented on its plans for iPhone pricing. Nevertheless, factors such as increased costs and improvements to the new models could contribute to the higher price range. For instance, there are reports that Apple may replace the stainless-steel edges on the iPhone 15 models with titanium, resulting in smoother edges that are less prone to fingerprints.

Additional enhancements expected in the iPhone 15 line include a faster chip for the Pro models and the ability to charge more quickly using a USB-C connector, rather than Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable. While these changes alone may not drive consumers to upgrade their phones, Citi Research analyst Amit Daryanani believes that the demand for replacement cycles and excitement surrounding the upgraded USB-C’s 30% faster charging may contribute to a strong market response.

Atif Malik maintains a positive outlook on Apple shares, giving the stock a buy rating with a $240 price target. He predicts a robust replacement cycle from the iPhone 12 installed base, referring to individuals who purchased the iPhone 12 three years ago and are likely to upgrade their devices on a similar timeline.

Source: MarketWatch by Emily Bary, Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Definitions:

– iPhone 15 Pro line: The latest lineup of iPhone models in the pro-level category, expected to be announced by Apple at its annual iPhone launch event.

– Citi Research: The research division of Citigroup, a global financial services corporation.

– Pro-level iPhones: High-end iPhones with advanced features and capabilities.

– Replacement cycle: The period of time when consumers replace their old devices with new ones.

– USB-C connector: A universal connector standard used for charging and data transfer in various electronic devices.

– Lightning cable: A proprietary cable developed by Apple used for charging and connecting Apple devices to computers and other devices.