Get 6 Months of Free Apple Music with Eligible Devices

If you love listening to music and can’t go a day without your favorite tunes, you’re in luck. Apple is offering new subscribers 6 months of free access to Apple Music when they purchase a new iPhone or eligible AirPods, HomePod, or Beats. With over 100 million songs and new ones being added regularly, this is an offer worth taking advantage of.

To qualify for this offer, you need to own one of the eligible devices. These include AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Studio Pro. Current owners of these devices do not need to make any additional purchases.

For iPhones and iPads, any device that can run the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, specifically iOS 16.6 or iPadOS 16.6, is eligible for the offer. This means that even if you have an older iPhone or iPad, as long as it can support the latest operating system, you can still take advantage of this deal.

To redeem the offer with an eligible iPhone, simply turn on your new device and sign in with your Apple ID. Open the Apple Music app, ensuring that you have the latest version of iOS installed. The offer should appear immediately or you can find it in the “Listen Now” tab. Tap on “Get 6 months free” and enjoy your free music.

If you have an eligible audio device, make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Pair your audio device to your device, then open the Apple Music app and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn’t appear right away, navigate to the “Listen Now” tab, where you will find it. Tap on “Get 6 months free” and start enjoying 6 months of free Apple Music.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer to access millions of songs for free. Get your new device or eligible audio device today and start grooving to your favorite beats.

Sources:

– Apple Newsroom: “Apple offers six months of Apple Music for free to customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, or select audio products”