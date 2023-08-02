Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Those in search of the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) and over-the-ear Apple AirPods Max headphones can find them at discounted prices on Walmart.com this week.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) can now be purchased for $199, compared to their usual price of $249. These wireless earbuds are considered an upgrade from the regular Apple AirPods, offering up to two times more active noise cancellation than the previous generation. With adaptive transparency, users can comfortably hear their surroundings while minimizing loud noises in real-time. The AirPods Pro also promise a richer audio experience with low distortion, thanks to their custom-built driver and amplifier.

On the other hand, the Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s first over-the-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones. They come in a variety of colors, including silver, space gray, sky blue, green, and pink. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and spatial audio for an immersive listening experience.

The AirPods Max are currently priced at $477, down from the retail price of $549. These headphones offer a premium design and are equipped with high-fidelity audio drivers to deliver impressive sound quality.

Walmart.com provides a convenient platform for customers to purchase these Apple products at reduced prices. Whether you prefer the compact and versatile AirPods Pro or the luxurious over-the-ear experience of the AirPods Max, now is a great time to grab a pair at a discounted rate.