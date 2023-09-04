Walmart Offers Incredible Discounts on First-Generation Apple Watch SE

If you’re on a tight budget and looking for a smartwatch, Walmart’s latest deals on the first-generation Apple Watch SE might catch your attention. While it seems that there won’t be a follow-up to the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE this year, Walmart is offering even more discounts on the already discounted 2020-released device.

Walmart is currently offering cellular-enabled units of the Apple Watch SE in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The larger variant with 4G LTE speeds is now priced at $159, down from its original list price of $359. The smaller model, which can make and receive voice calls independently, is available for $129 instead of $329.

Even without considering the original prices, it’s easy to appreciate the appeal and value of a $129 Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE offers top-notch software support and commendable hardware specifications. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, comprehensive sleep tracking, and fall detection. The Retina display is of high quality, and the digital crown with haptic feedback is iconic. While the Apple S5 processor may not be the fastest, it still performs well for a wearable device in this price range.

For customers who are looking for an affordable smartwatch option, the first-generation Apple Watch SE provides excellent value for money. With its range of features and substantial discounts at Walmart, it remains a compelling choice.

