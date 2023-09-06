NEC Implements WalkMe to Drive Digital Transformation Initiatives

NEC Corporation has partnered with WalkMe Inc., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, to drive its digital transformation initiatives. NEC has successfully implemented WalkMe on its purchasing, procurement, and customer management systems, resulting in significant improvements in business processes.

By using WalkMe, NEC has seen a 75% reduction in employee support tickets and a 70% decrease in returned SAP Ariba submissions. These improvements have not only boosted employee satisfaction but also reduced the burden on support staff.

As part of its medium-term management plan for 2025, NEC is committed to driving comprehensive digital transformation initiatives, delivering value to both its internal operations and customers. The company aims to streamline business operations, improve the digital experience for employees, and create a more employee-friendly work environment.

NEC implemented WalkMe to effectively establish the use of SAP Ariba and Salesforce, two critical business systems. WalkMe provides operational navigation, guidance, and automation, allowing end-users to operate these systems without the need for extensive training or support. It automates a portion of user operations, enabling employees to utilize the technology provided to them effectively.

Scott Little, Chief Revenue Officer at WalkMe, highlighted the importance of change management in digital transformation. He referred to the challenges that enterprises face when implementing new technologies without an effective change management strategy, leading to “Software Paralysis.” This is a state in which efficiency and productivity slow down or cease due to employees’ inability to absorb or keep up with new technologies.

By implementing WalkMe, NEC has significantly reduced the number of support staff inquiries and the number of applications being sent back due to errors. Going forward, NEC plans to analyze the usage of approximately 1,000 internal systems to identify areas where WalkMe can further enhance operational effectiveness.

WalkMe’s cloud-based digital adoption platform helps organizations accelerate their digital transformations, driving improved user experience, productivity, and efficiency. Its proprietary technology allows organizations to measure, drive, and act to better realize the value of their software investments.

Source: press release (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Note: URLs of the original sources have been removed.