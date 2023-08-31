WalkMe Announces Alliance Agreement with Deloitte India to Drive Digital Adoption in the Region

WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, has entered into an alliance agreement with Deloitte India, a global leader in Human Capital and Business Transformation Consulting. This partnership aims to help organizations in India achieve their digital transformation goals by maximizing their technology investments.

Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) offer significant value, with a proven ROI. According to an IDC study, companies using a DAP have experienced a 494% three-year return on investment. Furthermore, organizations benefit from faster user adoption of features and applications, faster time-to-market, and quicker employee onboarding.

Digital adoption refers to the process of ensuring that employees and customers effectively utilize digital assets. As a pioneer in DAP technologies, WalkMe has a user base of over 35 million users in more than 160 countries. The company has been delivering digital solutions for more than a decade to help organizations worldwide simplify and enhance their digital experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to reimagine how employees interact with applications and leverage digital transformation for collaboration. Deloitte India recognizes this and is excited to collaborate with WalkMe to help their clients make the most of their technology investments.

Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at WalkMe, highlights the importance of digital adoption platforms in unlocking the value of technology investments for organizations. He looks forward to supporting Deloitte India in providing their clients with the resources they need to achieve their business goals.

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and accelerate their digital transformations. The platform improves user experience, productivity, and efficiency for employees and customers. It can be customized to fit the specific needs of each organization, offering walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities.

Deloitte is one of the world’s largest and most diversified professional services organizations, providing a wide range of services to clients in over 150 countries. Deloitte India plays a critical role in delivering consulting services to clients in the region, leveraging its local insight and international expertise.

