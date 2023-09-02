Protecting the Mental Health of Children in the Digital Age

In today’s digital world, social media plays a significant role in the lives of people of all ages, including children. While these platforms offer numerous benefits, such as connecting people and encouraging creativity, there are also concerns regarding child safety. It is essential for parents, guardians, and stakeholders to implement effective strategies to ensure that children can navigate the digital landscape safely.

However, there is a growing critique of the negative impact of social media on children’s mental health. From exposure to unrealistic beauty standards to influential lifestyles, young people often face a barrage of harmful messages. Studies have shown that increased social media use is associated with anxiety, depression, and obesity in children, particularly girls. Shockingly, a federal study found that 57% of girls were persistently sad, and one-third had contemplated suicide.

To address these concerns, several states have implemented legislation to mitigate the negative effects of social media on children. California has enacted the “Age Appropriate Design Code” Act to protect children’s data online. Utah has passed a Social Media Regulation Act, which includes measures such as preventing the collection and sale of children’s data by social media companies, strict age verification requirements, giving parents access to their child’s accounts, time restrictions, and blocking direct messaging to minors by non-friends.

In Wisconsin, efforts are also underway to tackle these issues. SB 385, currently in progress, aims to establish requirements for social media companies and platforms regarding the treatment of account holders based on age. The bill mandates that all accounts created after January 1, 2019, comply with youth account requirements, which involve restrictions on direct messaging, hiding account information, preventing advertising, refraining from collecting personal information, avoiding targeted content, and prohibiting the use of the youth account between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

While these legislative efforts are a step in the right direction, the responsibility to protect children’s mental health in the digital age lies with everyone involved. Tech companies need to take more accountability for their products and their impact on young users. Parents must strike a balance between responsible use and excessive engagement. Additionally, legislation needs to keep up with evolving technology and include enforcement mechanisms to safeguard our youth. By equipping children with the knowledge to make better choices, we can ensure their positive engagement in the digital age.

Source article title: "Legislatively Speaking"

Author: Senator Lena C. Taylor