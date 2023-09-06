Delayed Release: Android 14 Reportedly Pushed Back to October 4

Google’s highly anticipated release of Android 14 has reportedly been delayed by at least four weeks. Although there was no official confirmation from Google regarding the release date, all signs pointed to the new OS version being unveiled in September. However, it seems that Android 14 is not yet ready for prime time, and its stable deployment has been pushed back to October 4.

In the past, Google has followed a pattern of releasing new Android versions relatively quickly after beta programs. For example, Android 13 achieved stability in August 2022, just a few months after the beta release. Android 11 was released in September 2020, following a beta program that started three months earlier. The intention was clear that Google wanted to spread the Android 14 update to as many users as possible before the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Mishaal Rahman, a credible source on all things Android, had previously mentioned that September 5 was the planned release date for Android 14. However, the new plan reportedly calls for a stable rollout starting on October 4, which aligns with the recently confirmed launch date of the Pixel 8 series. The reason for the delay is unknown, but it could indicate that Google is prioritizing stability and polishing the OS build before its official release.

The delay may have an impact on the rollout schedules of other companies as well. OnePlus had previously announced its OxygenOS 14 update, based on Android 14, would be available on September 25. However, with the delayed release of Android 14, it remains uncertain if OnePlus and other OEMs will need to push back their own planned rollouts.

It is worth noting that Google has allowed its hardware partners to work on modifying and optimizing new Android versions even before their stability. However, it would be awkward if a third-party smartphone manufacturer were to release the update before Google. Therefore, it is likely that OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other OEMs will align their release schedules with the delayed Android 14 release.

Overall, this delay is unfortunate news for the Android community, as users will have to wait until at least October 4 for the stable release of Android 14. It is possible that the release date may be further revised as Google continues to work on perfecting the new OS version.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]