Settlement Reached Between Wahoo and Zwift Over Patent Infringement

Wahoo and Zwift have reached a settlement agreement regarding Wahoo’s previous legal action against Zwift for alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit specifically targeted Zwift’s Hub stationary trainer, which Wahoo claimed was “identical” to its KICKR CORE trainer. The court filing revealed that both parties have asked for the dismissal of Wahoo’s patent infringement lawsuit and any counterclaims. Additionally, both Wahoo and Zwift have agreed to cover their own legal fees.

Initially, Wahoo had also filed a lawsuit against JetBlack, the manufacturer of Zwift’s Hub trainer. However, Wahoo quickly settled with JetBlack, and the agreement stated that JetBlack would cease selling its own version, the Volt, in the United States and Europe, while continuing to sell it in Australia.

Wahoo expressed its belief that allowing copycat products in the market hampers innovation and product quality, which negatively impacts the cycling community. Despite the legal action, Wahoo emphasized its value for Zwift as a partner and hoped to continue their collaboration to serve their joint customers and promote the indoor cycling industry.

Wahoo has established itself as a leading producer of indoor cycling smart turbo trainers, as well as cycling accessories such as the Elemnt Bolt and Roam GPS computers. Similarly, Zwift has emerged as a popular indoor cycling platform. The two companies have previously collaborated, with Wahoo’s KICKR being the official smart trainer used in the 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, hosted on Zwift.