The New Wacom One Tablet Lineup Offers Affordable Options for Digital Artists

Wacom has unveiled four new additions to its Wacom One product family, expanding its range of affordable drawing tablets. With a focus on providing choice and customization, the new lineup caters to students, educators, and individuals new to creative drawing hardware.

The tablets are divided into two categories: the Wacom One 12 ($399.99) and Wacom One 13 touch ($599.99) are “pen display” tablets with built-in screens, while the Wacom One S ($99.99) and Wacom One M ($149.99) are traditional “pen tablets” without displays.

The Wacom One 12 and Wacom One 13 touch feature 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch glass screens, respectively. Both tablets offer a 1920 x 1080p resolution with 99 percent sRGB coverage. The Wacom One 13 touch also supports 10-finger multitouch gestures, similar to those found on an iPad.

The Wacom One S and M are entry-level pen tablets that boast 4K pressure sensitivity and tilt support. All four versions of the Wacom One come with a customizable stylus that is available in various colors and includes two side buttons for assigning keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, a selection of third-party pens is supported.

For users who prefer to write or draw in straight lines, the Wacom One M and S offer a dotted “grid” to assist in achieving precision.

These tablets are compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS, and they can be connected to a device using a single USB-C cable. In cases where additional power is required, a secondary USB-C cable can be connected. HDMI support is also available for the Wacom One display tablets, and the Wacom One S and M models offer Bluetooth connectivity.

Wacom has made efforts to prioritize sustainability in its new product range. Each tablet is made up of 30-65 percent postconsumer recycled plastics, and the company has reduced or replaced petroleum-based plastics with bioplastics. Furthermore, Wacom is offering tablet-only “eStore” versions of the product to reduce e-waste.

According to Faik Karaoglu, the executive vice president of Wacom’s branded business unit, the Wacom One tablets serve as a gateway to the world of digital art, creativity, and productivity. While the company continues to offer premium options like the Wacom Cintiq, the Wacom One lineup aims to be competitive across various price points.

However, some have criticized the reuse of the “One” name, as Wacom already has a Wacom One display tablet and a “One by Wacom” pen tablet.