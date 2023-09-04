The iPhone and Pixel Enjoy a Relaxing Spa Day in Hilarious Ads

In a series of stop-action ads created by Google, the iPhone and Pixel are portrayed as best friends, highlighting features that the Pixel has and the iPhone lacks. These ads provide a fun and entertaining view of the competitive smartphone market, showcasing the two devices as buddies rather than rivals.

The latest ad, titled “Spa Days,” takes a humorous and topical approach to depict the “friendship” between the iPhone and Pixel. It shows both smartphones visiting a spa and indulging in relaxation activities, such as placing a cucumber over their rear camera arrays as people do with their eyes. The iPhone comments that a spa day is a perfect idea, given the stressful launch events on the horizon, including the iPhone 15 line unveiling on September 12th and the Pixel 8 series announcement on October 4th.

While reminiscing about past achievements, the iPhone acknowledges that smartphones like the Pixel have started offering features that it doesn’t have, such as unblurring old photos, AI-powered call answering, and live message translation. However, the iPhone teasingly mentions that it still has a few tricks up its sleeve without revealing specific details.

Intrigued, the Pixel asks for hints about these upcoming surprises, to which the iPhone slyly suggests the introduction of USB-C charging in the 2023 iPhone models. Surprised by Pixel’s accurate guess, the iPhone raises curiosity about what lies ahead.

The ad ends with the tagline “Rest up for October 4,” serving as a reminder for the forthcoming unveiling of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro in colors that match the Pixel 8 Pro. These ads not only entertain viewers but also generate excitement for the upcoming releases.

With the successful reception of these ads, viewers may anticipate more adventures and friendly banter between the iPhone and Pixel, potentially including ads featuring their smaller counterparts, the Pixel 7a and iPhone SE.

