Cooperative Project Aims to Target Pharmacies with Innovative Retail Program

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has partnered with H-Ventures and Multimedia Plus to develop a unique retail program that combines real-time training with market analytics. The program will utilize a custom Lenovo tablet to enhance employee training, increase retail sales, and provide customers with a more interactive buying experience.

The deployment of these systems is expected to benefit pharmacies in Italy and drugstore chains in Europe and the U.S. By deploying video advertisements at the point of purchase, brands have seen an increase in sales of over 25%. The partnership between VSBLTY, H-Ventures, Lenovo, and Multimedia Plus aims to take advantage of this trend and further enhance the retail buying experience.

The combination of hardware, software, and distribution in this program allows for the measurement of shopper demographics and engagement, as well as one-to-one engagement between sales reps or employees and customers. The tablet will also be used for training and sales sessions, with the ability to track these sessions for brands and retailers to improve the overall experience.

Multimedia Plus, a leading technology company, specializes in empowering retail organizations with training and communication strategies. Through their INCITE platform, retail associates can access dynamic and interactive training content directly on their mobile devices. By integrating VSBLTY’s computer vision DataCaptor™ with INCITE, the program will provide detailed data on consumer dwell time, engagement, demographics, impressions, and employee training compliance.

H-Ventures, an expert in marketing and data analytics in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors, will oversee distribution, installation, and data analysis. They have a network of 9,000 pharmacies in Italy and cater to global brands in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and beauty sectors.

Before launching in Italy, VSBLTY plans to pilot the software and analytics with a global skincare brand at the Richel D’Ambra Spa in Philadelphia.

VSBLTY is a world leader in artificial intelligence and real-time interpretation of CCTV camera data. Their technology utilizes facial recognition, age, gender, mood, and other factors to enhance retail brand awareness through customized ads. The company is also known for its role in the “Store as a Medium” movement, which allows brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made.

This cooperative project aims to revolutionize the retail industry by providing innovative technology solutions that enhance training, analytics, and the overall customer experience.

