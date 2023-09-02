Volkswagen Unveils Drivable Office Chair Prototype

Volkswagen, known for its cutting-edge electric vehicles, has recently unveiled a unique prototype that is capturing attention – a drivable office chair. This innovative creation, developed by Volkswagen Norway’s Commercial Vehicles department, aims to bring the excitement of the car experience into the workplace.

The drivable office chair is equipped with five wheels and can reach speeds of up to 20 km/h, utilizing the same technology found in Volkswagen’s electric vehicles. It features a built-in horn, a hi-fi music system, and turn signals, allowing users to honk, jam to music, and signal direction just like in a car.

Not only does the chair offer functionality, but it also boasts a sleek design reminiscent of a gamer’s throne. LED strip lights indicate changes in direction, while a touchscreen display provides a rear-view camera feed. The chair is equipped with 360-degree sensors to prevent collisions.

The aesthetics of the chair further enhance its appeal. Displaying the iconic silver Volkswagen logo on the headrest and wheels, it seamlessly integrates with the metallic paint. The chair also includes four-inch-thick aluminum rims, LED lights along the arms, and even a trailer hitch for towing extra reports.

For added functionality, the drivable office chair comes with a small trunk, perfect for storing a laptop or essential paperwork. Its headlights can illuminate the path during late-night working sessions, and it even offers a “work party” function to keep the office atmosphere lively.

Although Volkswagen does not have plans for mass production, those in Norway can experience this unique creation at select dealerships and events. The drivable office chair showcases the company’s commitment to creativity and innovation, offering a glimpse into the fun side of corporate life.

