Volkswagen Unveils ID.GTI Concept, a Modern Electric Version of the Golf GTI

Volkswagen has unveiled its latest concept car, the ID.GTI, at the 2023 Munich Auto Show. This electric vehicle aims to pay homage to the iconic Golf GTI hot hatchback, which revolutionized performance cars when it was introduced in Europe in 1976. The ID.GTI follows the same formula as its predecessor, combining sportier accents and improved performance with the practicality and affordability of a daily driver.

Based on the ID.2all concept, the ID.GTI features a retro look with elements borrowed from the Golf GTI and the ID.2all. The exterior design includes large wheels, a rear spoiler, and Golf-like styling cues. Inside, the ID.GTI showcases signature plaid seats, a sporty three-spoke steering wheel, and a golf-ball dimpled shifter. The interior boasts advanced technology, such as an augmented reality head-up display, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and a customizable 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

Powered by the MEB Entry platform, which is a simplified version of the MEB platform used in other Volkswagen electric vehicles, the ID.GTI is front-wheel drive, like its gasoline counterpart. While powertrain specifications have not been disclosed, VW states that the powertrain can be configured to simulate vintage GTI models, offering customers the experience of driving classic GTI models from different eras.

A production version of the ID.GTI is expected to launch in Europe alongside the production version of the ID.2all in 2025. Just like the Golf GTI, it is possible that only the GTI version of this EV will be available in the US market. With Hyundai also preparing a performance version of the Ioniq 5, a thrilling electric hot-hatch battle between the two automakers is on the horizon.

