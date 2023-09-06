A New Social App, Voiijer, Connects Nature Enthusiasts and Explores the World’s Wonders

Voiijer is a new social app designed to connect nature enthusiasts and promote exploration of the world’s wonders. Unlike other social media platforms that often disconnect people from the real world, Voiijer aims to bring users closer to nature by allowing them to create a community, share their adventures, document their discoveries, and collaborate with others on expeditions.

Similar to a combination of Instagram and Twitter, Voiijer features a timeline-based interface where users can browse content shared by others who have documented their journeys into the natural world. The app allows users to share various types of multimedia content, including photos, videos, audio recordings, text notes, and even 3D scans for augmented reality viewing.

Each observation shared on Voiijer can also contain additional data and accreditation. Popular feeds on the app’s home page include journeys such as exploring fossil sites, documenting expeditions in Iceland, and searching for blue vipers in Komodo National Park.

Voiijer was conceived by CEO Michael Barth, a member of The Explorers Club and the Royal Geographical Society. The idea for the app came to Barth during an expedition in the Gobi Desert when he realized the need for a platform to effectively share discoveries with a wider audience. The startup has raised nearly $1 million in angel funding to develop the app.

Co-founders of Voiijer include CPO Michelle Excel, who has experience with augmented reality and spatial technology, and CMO Greg McConnell, formerly of WPP & J. Walter Thompson.

The app allows users to browse content created by others, search for specific topics and people, and invite others to collaborate on projects and expeditions. Users can upload their data, content, and files to document their fieldwork and travels in real-time. Voiijer believes that its storytelling capabilities go beyond the limitations of traditional social media posts, allowing others to learn more about discoveries in a more immersive way.

Voiijer plans to monetize through ads and a subscription model for additional services in the future. The app is currently ad-free as it is in public beta, with plans to scale to 10,000 users within three months.

The app has been tested by around 100 users, including renowned mountaineer Kenton Cool, and will officially launch on September 30th.

Whether you’re an explorer or not, you can download Voiijer for free on the App Store and browse the content to learn more about the world and the fieldwork being done by the app’s users.

Sources:

– TechCrunch