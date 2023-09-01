Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t Get Price Drops in India

Vivo has announced a price drop on two of its smartphones, the Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t, in India. The Vivo Y36, which was launched in June this year, is now available at a reduced price of Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 16,999. Additionally, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on select bank card purchases, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 14,999. However, this additional discount is valid only until September 30.

The Vivo Y36 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and features an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It boasts a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y02t, which made its debut in May 2023, has also received a price drop. It is now priced at Rs. 9,499, down from Rs. 9,999. However, there are no additional bank offers available for this smartphone. The Vivo Y02t is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and features a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Similar to the Vivo Y36, it runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Both the Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t can be purchased from the Amazon India website as well as Vivo’s online store. The price drops provide customers with an opportunity to own these smartphones at more affordable prices with attractive features and specifications.

Sources: Vivo website