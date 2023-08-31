Visual Studio for Mac: A Journey from Open Source to Closure

Microsoft has announced the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac, marking the end of its journey from open source to closure. This move has left many developers surprised and disappointed.

First introduced in 2016, Visual Studio for Mac was seen as a promising cross-platform development tool. It aimed to provide developers with a seamless experience for building applications on macOS, iOS, and Android. It was built on the open-source Mono framework, which allowed developers to utilize their existing skills in C# and .NET.

However, over the years, Microsoft gradually shifted its focus away from the open-source nature of Visual Studio for Mac. With the release of Visual Studio 2019, Microsoft made significant changes to the architecture of the IDE, which led to the removal of the open-source Mono framework. Instead, Microsoft replaced it with its own proprietary .NET Core runtime.

This transition from open source to closed source was a controversial move, as some developers felt betrayed by Microsoft’s decision to abandon the Mono framework. Many believed that the open-source nature of Visual Studio for Mac was one of its key selling points, allowing for greater transparency and innovation within the developer community.

Now, with the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac, developers are left to search for alternative development environments. Some may turn to other cross-platform IDEs like JetBrains Rider or Xamarin Studio. Others may choose to use Microsoft’s own Visual Studio Code, which is available on multiple platforms including macOS.

While the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac may disappoint some, it serves as a reminder of the complex nature of software development. Companies like Microsoft must balance their own business interests with the needs and desires of the developer community.

In conclusion, the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac marks the end of an era for this once-promising cross-platform development tool. Its journey from open source to closure highlights the challenges and decisions faced by companies in the software development industry. Developers now must adapt and find alternative tools to meet their development needs.

Definitions:

– Visual Studio for Mac: An integrated development environment (IDE) that allows developers to build applications for macOS, iOS, and Android.

– Open Source: Software that is freely available and can be modified and distributed by anyone.

– Closed Source: Software whose source code is not freely available and can only be modified and distributed by the original developers.

Sources:

– DEVCLASS: Visual Studio for Mac ‘retired’: From open source, to closed source, to dead