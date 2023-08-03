Apple’s Spatial Computer Could Support a Wide Range of Vision Pro Accessories

Apple has been granted a patent that suggests the possibility of a variety of Vision Pro accessories for their upcoming spatial computer. These accessories could include additional cameras to expand the field of view, as well as different sensors to enhance the headset’s capabilities. According to the patent, trying to include all the features that different users might want could make the device too expensive and physically large.

In order to address these limitations, Apple proposes a modular design, allowing users to attach and exchange accessory devices to the head-mounted device. This way, users can easily customize the device with different accessories to cater to their individual preferences and needs. The patent also mentions the ability to easily swap out accessory devices to provide different components and functions at different times.

Apple has already incorporated some modularity in the design of the Vision Pro headset, with different face cushions and light seals to accommodate different head sizes, as well as the option of prescription lens inserts. The patent also mentions the potential for fashion accessories, such as different-colored headbands, to provide users with more customization options for fashion and appearance.

Additionally, given Apple’s focus on health, the patent suggests that the proposed accessories could include health sensors. These sensors could measure various biometric characteristics, such as heart rate, blood oxygenation level, and body temperature.

It is unclear whether these accessories will be available for the initial release of the Vision Pro headset or introduced in a future model. The patent does not provide any specific details about the timing of these accessories.

Overall, Apple’s patent highlights their commitment to offering a customizable and versatile spatial computing experience for users.