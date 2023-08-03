CityLife

Virgo Versus the Zodiac to be Released on Multiple Platforms in August

Serenity Forge and Moonana have announced that their turn-based RPG, Virgo Versus the Zodiac, will be released on multiple platforms on August 23. The game was initially launched for PC via Steam on December 12, 2019.

Virgo Versus the Zodiac is set in a galaxy where every action has a reaction. Players take on the role of Virgo, the Holy Queen, on a cosmic quest to bring back the Golden Age. The game features traditional turn-based combat with real-time execution of moves. Blocking, countering, and timing attacks carefully are vital to succeed in Virgo’s quest for peace, symmetry, and balance.

One of the key features of the game is its unique turn-based combat system that emphasizes timed-actions and counterattacks. Players must find a balance between offense and defense, requiring both strategic thinking and quick reflexes. Virgo Versus the Zodiac also offers a focus on exploration, with multiple endings depending on the player’s interactions with various characters, locations, and items throughout the game.

The developers have ensured that there are no random encounters in the game. Each fight is designed as a unique challenge tailored specifically for the player. Additionally, players can explore the backstories of the Zodiac characters through the Zodiac Memories feature.

Virgo Versus the Zodiac will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game promises an engaging and immersive experience for RPG enthusiasts.

