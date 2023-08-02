CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Auction House Lists Vintage Apple-1 Computer for Bidding

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
An auction house called RR Auction has announced that it is accepting bids for a functioning Apple-1 computer. The vintage device will be available for purchase until August 24th as part of a larger auction featuring Apple and Steve Jobs-related items. The projected selling price for the Apple-1 computer is over $200,000, with bidding already reaching $111,000 as of Tuesday.

The Apple-1 computer, which has been in the possession of its current owner since 1980, comes with its original custom-built case, keyboard, and power supply. It even has a signature from Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in the 1970s. The winning bidder will also receive a photo of Wozniak adding his name to the device in 2017.

The auction house confirmed that the Apple-1 computer returned to an operational state a few months ago. Describing it as one of the first “personal” computers that didn’t require soldering by the end-user, RR Auction explained that Jobs and Wozniak built around 200 of these computers between 1976 and 1977.

Apple has come a long way since the Apple-1, with a wide range of products including iPods, Macs, iPhones, and Apple Watches. In 2022 alone, the company’s various product categories generated a revenue of $316.2 billion, with an additional $78.1 billion from its services.

As of Tuesday, Apple’s market capitalization stands at around $3.08 trillion, with its stock experiencing a 21% increase in the past year. The tech giant is set to release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

