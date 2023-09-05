Woman Steals iPhone 14 Plus by Gnawing Through Anti-Theft Cable

A woman in southeastern China has recently made headlines after allegedly stealing an iPhone 14 Plus from a local Apple store by gnawing through its anti-theft cable. Security footage from the store captured the bizarre incident as the woman stopped in front of the display and examined the device for a few moments. She then proceeded to bite the anti-theft cable and chew on it until she was able to free the phone and hide it in her bag. She quickly fled the store, triggering an alarm that went unnoticed by the store staff.

It wasn’t until after the woman had left that the staff noticed the damaged cable and the missing phone, prompting them to call the police. The woman, identified as Qiu, was arrested just 30 minutes later before she arrived home. During the police interview, Qiu claimed that she had initially intended to purchase a phone but changed her mind after seeing the prices. The stolen iPhone 14 Plus reportedly cost 7,000 yuan ($960) at the store.

The incident has elicited mixed reactions on Chinese social media. Some users questioned whether Qiu was aware of the security cameras, while others made jokes about the strength of her teeth. One Weibo user commented, “A dog’s bite,” suggesting that the quality of the anti-theft cable may have been subpar. Another user observed, “Yes, you can chew it, but there are surveillance cameras everywhere.”

This strange incident serves as a reminder of the importance of effective security measures in retail stores. With the prevalence of surveillance cameras, it is becoming increasingly difficult for shoplifters to go unnoticed. As for Qiu, she will likely face legal consequences for her theft.

