Potential Master Mode Speculation for Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers players the option to experience a challenging ‘Master Mode’ with several difficult alterations. However, the DLC for Tears of the Kingdom does not currently feature this option. Despite this, video producers Alex, Zion, and Felix have been speculating about what a potential Master Mode in the game’s sequel could bring, specifically focusing on the Gloomy Hands enemies.

One of the suggestions is to make the Depths more difficult by diminishing the power of the Lightroots. This could pose a greater challenge for players as they navigate through the game’s environment. Another idea is to introduce weather effects in the Sky Islands, affecting the player’s abilities and forcing them to adapt to changing conditions.

Additionally, there is speculation about boosting the strength of enemies in Tears of the Kingdom’s Master Mode. This would make combat encounters more challenging, requiring players to strategize and utilize their skills effectively.

Overall, the potential Master Mode in Tears of the Kingdom holds the promise of enhancing the game’s difficulty and providing a fresh and exciting experience for players. It remains to be seen whether such a mode will be included in the sequel, but it is clear that there is anticipation among fans for this challenging gameplay option.

