One UI 6.0 Beta Review: What to Expect from Samsung’s Latest Update

The One UI 6.0 beta program was launched for the Galaxy S23 series yesterday. Although currently available in only a few countries, this update brings with it a plethora of exciting features. We have thoroughly explored the latest additions and changes and are now here to share our comprehensive breakdown of the One UI 6.0 beta.

This update, based on Android 14, introduces some of the most significant UI changes we have seen in recent memory. The quick toggle panel and media center have been completely redesigned, and there is even a new font in the proprietary skin. The Samsung Keyboard emojis have also received a fresh new look.

One noteworthy change is the revamp of the content-sharing panel. The item overview window has been given a makeover, and in certain cases, users now have more sharing options than before. For example, when sharing a URL, there is now the choice to include a screenshot of the website along with the web address.

One UI 6.0 beta also boasts the addition of several new widgets, such as Weather Insights and Custom Camera widgets. The Camera app UI has undergone some minor layout changes to enhance usability.

It’s important to note that there is still much more to discover in the One UI 6.0 beta. To get a complete overview of all the changes Samsung has made in this release, we recommend watching our video review.

If you do not own a Galaxy S23, there is no need to worry. It is highly likely that your Galaxy device will either be invited to the One UI 6.0 beta program or receive the public update by the end of this year or early next year at the latest.