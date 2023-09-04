The Ownership of BBC Studios: Explained

This article provides an overview of the ownership structure of BBC Studios, a commercial company owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as well as its funding and operations.

BBC Studios is a subsidiary of the BBC and operates independently as a profit-making entity. It was created to distribute and monetize BBC content internationally, ensuring that the profits generated are reinvested in producing new BBC programs.

Importantly, BBC Studios is fully owned by the BBC and does not rely on any funding from the television licence fee, which is the primary source of finance for the BBC. As a result, the website run by BBC Studios, including the content it produces and the profits it generates, is separate from the services funded by the licence fee.

The revenue generated by BBC Studios through the distribution of BBC programs is then reinvested into creating new content. This approach ensures that the money earned benefits the production departments within the BBC, helping to fund the development of future programs.

It is worth noting that the BBC Studios logo is a trademark of the British Broadcasting Corporation, and as such, it represents the commercial ventures of the BBC in the global market.

In conclusion, BBC Studios is a fully owned commercial company operated by the BBC. The profits it generates are used to support the development of new BBC programs, allowing for a sustainable funding model that is separate from the licence fee.

