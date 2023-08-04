CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Quirky and Unique: The Six-Rotor RX-7

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Rotary engines have a special place in our hearts for being quirky and unique. Although not everyone’s cup of tea, they have a distinct sound that sets them apart from traditional piston engines. The six-rotor RX-7 is a prime example of why rotary engines are so cool.

This particular RX-7, built by Humphries Steel & Performance of New Zealand and owned by Mukka Motorsports, is a stripped-down version modified to accommodate a massive six-rotor engine, constructed by Pulse Performance Race Engines. Power is transferred to the rear wheels through an HGT Precision six-speed sequential gearbox, as stated by Engine Swap Depot.

The misfiRE YouTube channel had the opportunity to closely examine this extraordinary Mazda-based creation. They learned about the intricate details of its suspension, cooling system, and clever dry-sump oiling system. Additionally, viewers are treated to the exhilarating sound of the engine during full-throttle acceleration and impressive burnouts.

The six-rotor RX-7 showcases the impressive capabilities and engineering prowess of rotary engines. Its unique design and distinct performance make it a remarkable vehicle to behold. Whether you’re a fan of rotary engines or simply appreciate something out of the ordinary, the six-rotor RX-7 is sure to captivate your attention.

