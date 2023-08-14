OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to Feature “Rainwater Touch” Technology

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, on Wednesday. OnePlus China President JieLouis has revealed an exciting new feature called “Rainwater Touch” technology. This innovation allows users to navigate a wet touchscreen more reliably, whether it’s because they have just washed their hands or are using the screen during a rainstorm.

JieLouis expressed his astonishment when his R&D team first discussed the “Rainwater Touch” technology with him. As someone who often replies to messages on his phone immediately after washing his hands, he found the feature touching. To further explain the technology, JieLouis shared a video on Weibo demonstrating how the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro successfully records touch inputs in a simulated rainstorm scenario, while an iPhone 14 Pro fails to do so.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is expected to offer impressive specifications. It is rumored to include 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will feature a 50MP primary camera and a large 5500mAh battery. It will also support fast charging with a 150W system.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will sport a 6.74-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The handset will also incorporate an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner positioned 2cm higher than OnePlus’ previous models for an improved user experience. Notably, it will be the first OnePlus phone to utilize the aerospace-grade Tiangong cooling system.

These advancements in technology and specifications make the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro an eagerly anticipated smartphone for users who value innovation and cutting-edge features.