Red Dead Redemption Comparison Trailer Shows Switch Version Alongside Xbox Series X

As the release of Red Dead Redemption on the Switch approaches, numerous comparison trailers have surfaced online, highlighting the differences between the Nintendo version and existing versions. One recently uploaded video by YouTube channel Cycu1 offers a side-by-side comparison of the Switch version and the game running on the Xbox Series X.

Unlike the previous footage, which showcased gameplay captured directly from original Xbox 360 hardware, this new clip features the backward compatibility version running at a full 4K resolution and capped at 30fps on the Xbox Series X. A notable change observed in the Switch port, as also pointed out by the team at Pure Xbox, is an apparent increase in color saturation. Additionally, certain scenes showcase slightly different foliage.

It is important to note that Rockstar has not officially released technical specifications for the Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of the game; however, the company refers to the Switch version as a “new conversion” rather than a direct port. More footage of Red Dead Redemption on the Switch is expected to be unveiled when the game launches next week.

