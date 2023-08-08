Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch: Red Dead Redemption Backwards Compatibility Comparison

There has been a lot of discussion about Xbox’s backwards compatibility following the Red Dead Redemption announcement. Now, videos are emerging that compare the new Nintendo Switch version to the original Xbox 360 version from 2010 running on Xbox hardware.

The Xbox Series X handles the enhanced Xbox 360 version remarkably well. It runs in full 4K at 30 frames per-second, and the higher resolution greatly enhances the overall clarity. In comparison to the Switch version, the Xbox version holds up impressively.

However, there are noticeable changes in the Switch port. The color saturation appears to be noticeably increased, and there are some differences in the foliage in certain scenes. Despite both versions being limited to 30FPS, they both still look good, although it would have been great to see a 60FPS option as well.

At the moment, there is no footage released for the PS4/PS5 versions, but it is expected that they would closely resemble these two versions. The advantage for Xbox users is that they don’t need to spend an additional $50 for the new version of Red Dead Redemption.

Let the comparisons and debates about these two versions of Red Dead Redemption commence in the comments section below.