New PS5 Slim Model Leaked Image Surfaced

An image has been uploaded to the Chinese forum A9VG, claiming to show the rumored new PS5 Slim model. The image reveals a design that is similar to the current model, but with a small black slit in the middle. These measurements match what Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming previously reported, suggesting a possible legitimacy to the image.

If this image is accurate, it would depict the PS5 model with a detachable disc drive. The console is rumored to be 5cm shorter in height, while maintaining the same dimensions in other aspects. Additionally, the USB ports on the front of the system are said to be replaced with USB-C ports.

Tom Henderson, who has accurately reported on PS5 hardware-related releases in the past, including the upcoming PlayStation earbuds and streaming device Project Q, also claims that a PS5 Pro is in development, with a planned late release next year. While this new slim model aligns with previous reports, it is unclear whether it is genuine or not.

Speculation suggests that Sony may release this new PS5 model as early as next month, although official confirmation is awaited to verify these claims. Gamers eagerly anticipate further information on this potential PS5 Slim release.

