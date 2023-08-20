Google Keep Unveils Version History Feature

Google Keep has recently introduced a new feature called “Version History” that allows users to view previous versions of their text notes. This feature, although not applicable to images, can be accessed by visiting Keep on the web and hovering over a note. By clicking on the note and selecting ‘Version history’ from the options menu, users can see a dialogue box containing multiple versions of the note, each labeled with a date and time stamp, along with a ‘Download’ button.

However, the functionality of this feature is limited. In order to view the contents of a note in the version history, the note must be downloaded. This means that there is currently no option to directly restore a previous version into the service, overwriting the current copy. Instead, users must open the downloaded note as a text file, copy the text, and paste it back into the web interface.

Many users have expressed their dissatisfaction with this design decision. It seems counterintuitive to launch a feature that requires such a convoluted process to access previous versions of a note. Hopefully, Google will improve and simplify the implementation of this feature in the future.

This new addition to Google Keep has garnered mixed reactions from users. If you have any thoughts or opinions about this feature, feel free to share them in the comments below.