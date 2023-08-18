The Next Chapter in the Call of Duty Franchise: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The highly anticipated release of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” is scheduled for November 10th on various gaming platforms such as Microsoft Xbox Series X, S, and One, Sony PlayStation 5 and PS4, as well as PCs on Battle.net and Steam. This installment marks a rare occurrence in the franchise, as it is a direct sequel. It picks up the global battle royale storyline from its predecessor, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.”

Developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with Infinity Ward, “Modern Warfare III” continues the thrilling narrative of Captain Price and Task Force 141, as they face off against the new villain, Vladimir Makarov. In the previous game, they successfully thwarted a global threat.

This direct sequel is a departure from the franchise’s typical pattern, where each game has its own unique storyline created by different studios under Activision. However, the success of “Modern Warfare II” contributed to this decision, as it generated $1 billion in sales within its first 10 days of release.

“Modern Warfare III” offers several exciting features that are sure to delight players. For those who play the online games “Call of Duty: Warzone” or “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” there is a special mission available until August 21st, which provides intel for the single-player story campaign of MW3.

Another noteworthy aspect is the ability to use weapons and content unlocked in “Modern Warfare II” within the new game. This feature is a first for the Call of Duty franchise.

The Minimap, a fan-favorite feature absent in the previous release, makes its return in MW3. It alerts players with a red dot when an enemy fires an unsuppressed weapon during multiplayer matches, adding a strategic element to gameplay.

Moreover, “Modern Warfare III” boasts the largest collection of multiplayer maps in the franchise’s history. It includes 12 new maps and 16 updated ones from “Modern Warfare 2.” Additionally, players can team up with other squads to fight hordes of zombies in the biggest Call of Duty zombies map ever created.

Fans of the series can pre-order “Modern Warfare III” on the official Call of Duty website. With its engaging storyline, exciting gameplay features, and highly anticipated release, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” is set to be a must-play for gamers worldwide.