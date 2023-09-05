Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Teardown Reveals Environmental-Friendly Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been praised for its foldable design and innovative features. In a recent teardown video by popular YouTuber Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything), the environmental-friendly aspects of the phone were highlighted.

Nelson began by testing the phone’s durability in different conditions, including rubbing it with dust and dirt. He then proceeded to carefully disassemble the device, showcasing each individual part. The foldable Super AMOLED panel proved to be resilient even when separated from the phone’s body using a sharp knife.

During the teardown, Nelson removed the plastic bumpers and screen protector, revealing a plastic layer underneath that could be easily scratched. The back glass panels of the phone were joined using adhesive material, which could be heated and removed with a suction cup.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an environmentally-friendly battery with a pull tab. This design allows for easy removal and recycling of the battery, reducing electronic waste.

The video also showcased the phone’s water-resistant capabilities, with rubber seals around the USB Type-C port and additional seals for the IPX8 rating. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), while the selfie camera and ultrawide camera lack OIS.

One notable improvement is the new Flex Hinge, which includes gears for added durability. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can withstand up to 200,000 folds and unfolds, but the video demonstrates that it can handle up to 400,000 folds and unfolds.

Overall, Nelson was impressed with the build quality, battery pull tabs, and overall assembly of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, he stated that he would be switching from his four-year-old Galaxy Note 10 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The teardown video offers a detailed look at the phone’s design and environmentally-friendly features. For more information, you can watch the full review on YouTube.

