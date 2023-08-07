Technical Analysis Reveals Pikmin 4’s Performance on Nintendo Switch

Following its analysis of Pikmin 1+2’s Switch remasters, Digital Foundry has now released its findings on the latest entry in the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4. This game took almost 10 years to make, and while it received positive reviews upon release, it was hoped that Nintendo would have perfected its performance over that time.

Overall, Pikmin 4 performs well on the technical front. It is Nintendo’s first in-house game to use the Unreal Engine, and the change is evident in the game’s visuals, which Digital Foundry describes as some of the most striking on the Switch.

In terms of resolution, Pikmin 4 aims for dynamic resolution of 900p in docked mode and 720p in handheld mode. However, the resolution can occasionally drop in taxing overworld areas. Additionally, Nintendo has implemented anti-aliasing in the game’s much-expanded environments, which was not seen in the recent Pikmin 1+2 remasters.

Regarding frame rate, the latest entry in the series runs at a locked 30fps in both docked and handheld modes. Digital Foundry notes that the game occasionally drops a frame in busy areas or when a transparent object blocks the screen, but overall, the frame rate remains consistent and provides a solid gaming experience.

Despite some minor issues, Digital Foundry considers Pikmin 4 to be one of the best-looking first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, with performance to match. For a more detailed review of the game, check out the link below.

What are your thoughts on Pikmin 4 so far? Let us know in the comments.