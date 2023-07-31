Chevy Camaro ZL1 Explodes During Tuning, Owner Escapes with Minor Injuries

The owner of a tuning shop in Pennsylvania had a lucky escape when the gearbox of a Chevy Camaro ZL1 he was tuning exploded. The incident caused the airbags to deploy and the bottom of the car to catch fire. A video published on YouTube by Complete Street Performance shows the Camaro, nicknamed “TreeL1,” doing a pull on the shop’s dyno. Sparks can be seen flying from underneath the car, followed by a loud thump and the side airbags deploying. Within seconds, the bottom of the car is engulfed in flames.

Despite the dramatic incident, the tuner who was in the driver’s seat walked away with only a minor injury to his shoulder, thanks to the airbag deployment. The aftermath of the explosion revealed a pool of transmission fluid and metal shards on the floor. However, upon further inspection, it appeared that most of the underbody equipment, except for the transmission, could be saved or reused.

Prior to the incident, the Camaro had achieved an impressive 829 horsepower to the wheels during the tuning process, surpassing its previous record by 18 horsepower. While the explosion was a setback, it is worth noting the significant power output the car had achieved before the unfortunate gearbox failure.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks involved in tuning high-performance vehicles and the importance of safety precautions. Despite the near-catastrophic failure, the owner and the tuner can count themselves fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries.