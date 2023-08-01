Apple’s iOS 17 update comes with major additions like StandBy mode, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and NameDrop. In addition to these well-known features, there are also numerous smaller features that many users might not be aware of.

In a recent YouTube video, we highlight 15 lesser-known features in iOS 17. These include changes to Visual Look Up, AirTag sharing, and new functionality in Messages, Reminders, and Photos. Staying updated with all the changes in iOS 17 can be overwhelming, but our goal is to ensure that you don’t miss out.

To see these features in action, be sure to watch the video above. If you want more information on what’s new in iOS 17, we have a detailed iOS 17 roundup that covers all the changes coming with this update.

In other news, rumors are swirling about the upcoming iPhone launch and what to expect from the next-generation models. Additionally, there are rumors of fresh Mac updates on the horizon.

Apple recently released the fourth beta versions of iOS 17 and related operating system updates. This suggests that an official release will coincide with the launch of the new iPhones in September. Developers can expect to access these updates soon.

According to analyst Tim Long from British bank Barclays, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to be more expensive than their predecessors. Long based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. He expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro.

iOS 17 brings a range of exciting features, from major additions to smaller, lesser-known enhancements. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the release of the new iPhones and witness the full capabilities of iOS 17.