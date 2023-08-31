Viacom18 Wins Rights for India’s Domestic Cricket Matches

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media conglomerate, Viacom18, has secured the digital and TV rights for India’s domestic cricket matches for the next five years, from September 2023 to March 2028. The e-auction for these rights, held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 31, saw Viacom18 competing against Disney Star and Sony Pictures Network India.

The specific amount paid by Viacom18 for these rights has not been disclosed by the BCCI, but sources suggest that the figure is around $721 million. Under this agreement, Viacom18 will have rights to 88 games, which will be streamed on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18.

This is not the first major cricket rights acquisition for Viacom18. In 2022, they secured the digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket championship for a staggering $3 billion, while Disney Star acquired TV rights for a similar amount. Earlier this year, Viacom18 also acquired media rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) for seasons 2023-2027, paying $116 million.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed his congratulations to Viacom18 on winning the rights, stating that the partnership between Viacom18 and the BCCI will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans. He also extended gratitude to Star India and DisneyPlusHS for their support over the years in bringing India cricket to global audiences.

Although Sony Pictures Networks India was unsuccessful in their bid, their CEO, N.P. Singh, congratulated the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and expressed their commitment to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment.

Sources: Variety