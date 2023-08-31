Viacom18 Secures Broadcast Rights for Indian Cricket Matches for the Next Five Years

Viacom18 has successfully secured both the TV and digital rights for international cricket matches to be played in India for the next five years, from 2023 to 2028. The broadcast cycle will include a total of 88 matches involving the Indian cricket team, consisting of 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. Sports18, a subsidiary of Viacom18, will telecast these matches on TV, while they will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema platform as an over-the-top (OTT) service.

The announcement of Viacom18 winning the rights was made by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Twitter. He expressed his congratulations to Viacom18 and highlighted the growth of Indian cricket in both traditional and digital spaces. He also thanked Star India and DisneyPlusHS for their support in previous years in bringing Indian cricket to fans worldwide.

The e-auction for the broadcast rights took place on August 31, with Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network India, and Viacom18 competing for the rights. Disney Star had previously held the rights, which were secured in 2018 for Rs 6,138 crore. The current valuation for the five-year cycle stands at Rs 5,966.4 crore, with each match being valued at Rs 67.8 crore.

It is worth noting that the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold for an astounding Rs 48,940 crore ($5.2 billion) last year. Viacom18 secured the digital rights for the IPL, while Star India obtained the TV rights, setting the value of each IPL match at Rs 118 crore.

With Viacom18 now holding the broadcast rights for international matches in India, cricket fans can look forward to exciting coverage and streaming options for the next five years.

Sources:

– Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – @BCCI

– Twitter – Jay Shah (@JayShah)