Viacom18 Secures Media Rights for Indian Cricket Globally

Viacom18, a leading media company, has emerged as the winner in the e-auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the media rights to Indian cricket globally for the period 2023-27. The deal, valued at INR 5963 crore (approximately USD 720.60 million), includes both digital and television rights.

Competing against formidable opponents, Disney Star* and Sony, Viacom18 presented the highest bid in both the digital and linear TV categories. The company bid INR 3101 crore (USD 374.70 million) for digital rights and INR 2862 crore (USD 345.90 million) for television rights.

In the previous bidding round for the 2018-23 period, Disney Star, formerly known as Star India, had secured the worldwide rights to India’s cricket matches for INR 6138 crore (then USD 944 million).

The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who expressed his excitement, stating that “Indian cricket will continue to thrive in both the digital and television spaces.” He also extended his gratitude to Disney Star for their significant contribution in expanding the reach of Indian cricket to fans worldwide.

It is worth noting that ESPNcricinfo and Disney Star are both subsidiaries of the Walt Disney Company. This new development highlights Viacom18’s commitment to promoting Indian cricket on a global scale and reinforces their position as a major player in the media industry.

Overall, with this lucrative media rights agreement, Viacom18 has secured a strong foothold in the cricket broadcasting landscape, enabling fans from all around the world to stay connected and engaged with the thrilling cricket action from India.

Definitions:

– Linear TV: Traditional scheduled television programming that follows a specific broadcasting schedule.

– Digital rights: The rights to broadcast or distribute content through digital platforms such as streaming services and online platforms.

*Note: Disney Star is part of the Walt Disney Company.