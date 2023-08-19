Call of Duty Designer David Vonderhaar Leaves Activision After 18 Years

David Vonderhaar, a veteran Call of Duty designer known for his work on the Black Ops series, has announced his departure from Activision after 18 years. As the design director at Treyarch, Vonderhaar contributed to a total of eight Call of Duty games, starting with the original release in 2003.

Throughout his career, Vonderhaar made significant contributions to the development of the Black Ops franchise, leading the creation of various campaigns, multiplayer modes, and systems. On his LinkedIn page, he expressed gratitude towards his co-workers at Treyarch for their dedication to improving their craft and their constant pursuit of innovation.

Vonderhaar also thanked the Call of Duty community for their passion and enthusiasm, which served as a driving force behind the studio’s determination. He expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to interact with fans online and in person, emphasizing that their energy will always be a significant part of him.

While he did not disclose specific details, Vonderhaar stated that he will remain in the games industry and is currently working on an undisclosed project. He expressed excitement about this rare and unique opportunity and promised to provide updates as soon as possible.

In response to Vonderhaar’s departure, Treyarch released a statement bidding farewell to the legendary designer. They acknowledged his discipline, creativity, and innovation, which played a crucial role in shaping their games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The studio expressed their anticipation for Vonderhaar’s next adventure and expressed that his iconic phrases and groundbreaking ideas would be missed.